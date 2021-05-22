United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.14

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

