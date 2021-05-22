Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE UTL opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

