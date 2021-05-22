Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock worth $2,011,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.