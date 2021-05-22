Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.86. 12,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,679,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -422.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

