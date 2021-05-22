Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,727 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 million, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

