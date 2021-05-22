US Bancorp DE Has $361,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silgan were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Silgan by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $4,217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Silgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

