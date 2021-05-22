US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,009. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

LMAT opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

