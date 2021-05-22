US Bancorp DE Sells 711 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

