USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 999,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

