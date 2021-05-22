USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $6,037,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.24. 596,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

