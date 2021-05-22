USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $275,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 35,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Timken by 18.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in The Timken by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,506 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,710. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,929. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

