USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $302,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $3,052,943. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,968. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

