USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $385,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,042 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $244.53. 274,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.