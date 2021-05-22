V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.050-3.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -594.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Earnings History for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.