V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.050-3.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -594.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

