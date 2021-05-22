Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.42 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00411816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00193002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00864718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 118,476,179 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

