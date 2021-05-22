Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-14% to $3.09-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.300-10.000 EPS.

NYSE:VMI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. 274,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,776. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,419 shares of company stock worth $8,100,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

