Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

NYSE:VMI opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $209.96. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,419 shares of company stock worth $8,100,042. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.