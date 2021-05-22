Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

