Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.64. 272,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,400. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $250.91 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

