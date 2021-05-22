Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $173.20. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

