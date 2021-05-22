Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,809 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. 3,567,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.50 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

