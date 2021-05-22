Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.