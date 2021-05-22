Veil (VEIL) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Veil has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.49 or 0.99726497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01031959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00489971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00316021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00093374 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

