Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of VCYT opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

