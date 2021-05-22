Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 34310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $548.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.