Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 34310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.