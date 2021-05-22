Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after buying an additional 390,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $173.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,264. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.74 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.60 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

