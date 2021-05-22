Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $45.99 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $45.99 million and $1.86 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.27 or 0.06243001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.37 or 0.01765916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00470053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00158304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.72 or 0.00646841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00438790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00383432 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,125,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

