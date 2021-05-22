Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

