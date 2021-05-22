Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 179,725 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1,810.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,728 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.90. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.