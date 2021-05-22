Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 461,855 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

