Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of First Merchants worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $696,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

