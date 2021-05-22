Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

