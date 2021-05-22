Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,804 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CarMax worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $116.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

