Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,230 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.