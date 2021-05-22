Vid (VI) Price Up 53% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Vid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

