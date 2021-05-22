VIDY Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $21.04 million and $2.43 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00902492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

