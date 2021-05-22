VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Get VirTra alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. VirTra has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -286.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.