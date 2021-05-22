Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.17. The firm has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.93. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

