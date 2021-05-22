Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5491 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 39.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

