Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5491 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53.
Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 39.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
