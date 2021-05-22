Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.61 ($76.01).

VNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

VNA stock traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching €51.78 ($60.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.08 and a 200 day moving average of €55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

