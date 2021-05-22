Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of VRM opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,191,486.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

