Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €131.18 ($154.33).

WCH stock opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 1-year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

