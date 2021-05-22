WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.82

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.82 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.41). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 15,170 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 457.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 466.66. The firm has a market cap of £249.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.