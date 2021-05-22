Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.35. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

