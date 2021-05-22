Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 47,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.