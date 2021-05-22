Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. 1,573,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,439. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

