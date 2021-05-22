WazirX Price Tops $1.12 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $328.15 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00368374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00833289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

