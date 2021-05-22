Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.