Webster Bank N. A. Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,041. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

