Webster Bank N. A. Has $52,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,549 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

